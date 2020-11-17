U.S. Air Force partners with Armed Forces in Bosnia and Herzegovina for Air-Ground integration bilateral exercise

Four U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Air Advisors assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, along with a U.S. Navy Joint Terminal Attack Controller assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force-Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), will be conducting an Air-to-Ground integration bilateral exercise and interoperability training with their counterparts in the Armed Forces of BiH.



The exercise incorporates F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, which will participate in the exercise at Glamoc Range in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nov. 18-19, 2020.



“The overall goal of this exercise is to seamlessly integrate capabilities of the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy and international partners while demonstrating America’s commitment to support and defend its allies and partners,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Corvin J. Boyles, 555th FS pilot participating in the exercise. “We will focus on air-to-ground training by completing a close air support scenario with U.S. JTACs working hand-in-hand with the Bosnia and Herzegovina military."



KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, will also provide air refueling during this exercise.



In addition, members of the Special Operations Command-Europe Regional Information Support Team and Public Affairs conducted training with the AFBiH Public Affairs team, building on the extensive work of the Maryland National Guard PA, the AFBiH partner in the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. This team conducted public affairs training and planning Nov. 9-13, 2020, using preparation for this exercise as an opportunity to build partner capabilities, improve interoperability with NATO and U.S. military forces, and develop an organic public affairs capability in the AFBiH.



The AFBiH PA, with the support of the SOCEUR RIST and PA team, will establish a Media Information Center at Livno Barracks, BiH to cover the exercise. This will enable the team to practice media facilitation and media operations, as they continue work to establish a permanent Media Information Center for the AFBiH.



All of this training underscores the enduring U.S. commitment to partners and allies, and to enhancing regional security. Training engagements such as these strengthen our relationships, maintain joint readiness and reassure our regional allies and partners.

