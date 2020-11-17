Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    729th Quartermaster Composite Supply Company Return From Deployment

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Sarah McClanahan | Pfc. Carlos Chicas, 729th Quartermaster Composite Supply Company, Maryland Army...... read more read more

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers of the 729th Quartermaster Composite Supply Company, Maryland Army National Guard, returned from their 11-month deployment and were welcomed home by families at a M&T Bank Stadium parking lot in Baltimore, Nov. 17, 2020.

    The returning Soldiers were also greeted by Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford, MDNG senior leaders, and the Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders along with their mascot, Poe. The 729th QCSC was deployed in support of NATO operations in Europe performing supply and logistics missions.

    “It wasn’t easy but it was well worth it, and I’m glad I served my country,” said Pfc. Carlos Chicas, 729th QCSC.

    The 729th QCSC’s participation in Operation Atlantic Resolve lead efforts to build readiness, increase interoperability and enhance the bond between ally and partner militaries through multinational missions. The unit was last activated in 2017 to assist Puerto Rico in the response and relief efforts following Hurricane Maria.

    This work, 729th Quartermaster Composite Supply Company Return From Deployment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

