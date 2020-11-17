Soldiers of the 729th Quartermaster Composite Supply Company, Maryland Army National Guard, returned from their 11-month deployment and were welcomed home by families at a M&T Bank Stadium parking lot in Baltimore, Nov. 17, 2020.



The returning Soldiers were also greeted by Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford, MDNG senior leaders, and the Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders along with their mascot, Poe. The 729th QCSC was deployed in support of NATO operations in Europe performing supply and logistics missions.



“It wasn’t easy but it was well worth it, and I’m glad I served my country,” said Pfc. Carlos Chicas, 729th QCSC.



The 729th QCSC’s participation in Operation Atlantic Resolve lead efforts to build readiness, increase interoperability and enhance the bond between ally and partner militaries through multinational missions. The unit was last activated in 2017 to assist Puerto Rico in the response and relief efforts following Hurricane Maria.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2020 Date Posted: 11.17.2020 18:28 Story ID: 383247 Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 729th Quartermaster Composite Supply Company Return From Deployment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.