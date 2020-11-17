MHS GENESIS offers patients secure access for health care needs

Courtesy Photo | Your health care access a click away...Your healthcare team at Naval Hospital...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Your health care access a click away...Your healthcare team at Naval Hospital Bremerton and our branch clinics at Everett and Banger want to remind all patients that one of the best ways to communicate about any personal health care issue is via the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal (official graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs). see less | View Image Page

Your healthcare team at Naval Hospital Bremerton and our branch clinics at Everett and Banger want to remind all patients that one of the best ways to communicate about any personal health care issue is via the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.



The Patient Portal is one of the key features and benefits for any beneficiary using MHS GENESIS. The portal is a one-stop shop for viewing your personal healthcare and history. It provides two-way communication between patient and provider. The portal is a secure website for around-the-clock access to individual and family health information, including visit notes, test results, x-rays and medications, along with online prescription renewal.



“The MHS (GENESIS) Patient Portal is the safest and most efficient way for patients to contact the clinic,” said Capt. Michael Mercado, Naval Hospital Bremerton director of Medical Services department.



Beneficiaries can visit the official site at https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil and once there, use one of the three options to logon: Department of Defense Self-Service Logon; Common Access Card; or Defense Finance and Accounting Service login.



There is however one specific stipulation for patients to use the system.



“The caveat is that they have to have been seen at Naval Hospital Bremerton for the portal to be created, but once seen, they should be good to go to be able to sign into the portal,” explained Mr. Kelly Gann, Defense Health Agency health informatics site integrator at NHB.



Key benefits include:



View personal health information.

Exchange secure messages with care team.

Request prescription renewals.

View notes from clinical visits and certain lab/tests results, such as blood tests.

Schedule medical and active duty dental appointments.

Complete a pre-visit active duty dental health questionnaire online.

Look up information related to personal health concerns and medications.



Along with providing beneficiaries a modern, secure and connected EHR, MHS GENESIS also helps to streamline the workday for doctors, nurses and hospital corpsmen in caring for their patients by eliminating double order entry and double documentation.



MHS GENESIS is the Department of Defense (DoD) single integrated electronic health record for service members, veterans and their families. It is specifically designed to integrate inpatient and outpatient medical and dental information across the continuum of care, from point of injury – whether ship, shore, submarine, squadron - to the military hospital or clinic.



Along with NHB, other Pacific Northwest sites - Fairchild Air Force Base, Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor, and Madigan Army Medical Center - deployed MHS GENESIS in 2017 as the initial vanguard. Full deployment continues across the DoD world-wide spectrum – Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms and Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton most recently - which will eventually serve more than nine million beneficiaries.



Patients who transfer out of the area to another military hospital or clinic not using MHS GENESIS can resume using Secure Messaging, previously called RelayHealth, and TRICARE Online.