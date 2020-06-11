Marine reserves called to action during global pandemic

Cpl. Samuel C. Blakeman, with Marine Wing Support Squadron 473 (MWSS-473), talks to a recruit at the Bayview Marriott hotel, San Diego, Nov. 3, 2020. Reservists were activated to help control the spread of COVID-19 by taking charge of incoming recruits during their two weeks of

quarantine. Canada, Mississippi, Iraq, Kuwait, California, and Alaska are just a few places Blakeman has visited while in the Marine Corps. While in Old Harbor, Alaska, Blakeman and his fellow Marines

were able to help a small community of about 150 people. He’s also assisted in helping relieve areas effected after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. As a reservist, Blakeman has had many opportunities like these to help people all around the world. Blakeman joined the Marine Corps from RS Fort Worth about 5.5 years ago. He works as an engineer equipment electrical systems technician, or a generator mechanic in the Marines. His job is to keep portable generators running, as well as other electrical work. Reservists partake in drill, a designated time to train

and uphold Marine Corps standards, taking place once weekend every month and two weeks every year. “I love my job,” Blakeman says. “We bring an extra set of skills.” Outside of the Marine Corps, Blakeman is a project manager and estimator for a construction company in

Texas, where he was born and raised. In San Diego, Blakeman’s job is to watch over recruits, ensure they’re healthy, guide them, and prepare them for recruit training. “Everyone’s favorite part is spending time with them,” says Blakeman. “Having them ask us questions about our own

personal experiences, and why we joined the Marine Corps.” Blakeman believes that the two week restriction of movement is beneficial to the Marine Corps. “I think this is something that the Marine Corps should really look into and invest in because it definitely has a lot of positives,”

Says Blakeman. He believes that recruits being able to ask questions from Marines is helping them better understand the Marine Corps as a whole. Recruits are going in to recruit training better prepared, making room for other training. He also believes it beneficial to younger junior

Marines assisting in taking care of recruits. He says they get a chance to mentor recruits and practice good leadership skills. “They get a sense of self they don’t normally get in the Marine Corps.”

