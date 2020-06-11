Marine reserves called to action during global pandemic

Sgt. Maurice T. Wells, with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 41 Det Miramar, speaks to recruits during a protocol brief at the Bayview Marriott hotel, San Diego, Nov. 3, 2020. Reservists were activated to help control the spread of COVID-19 by taking charge of incoming recruits during their two weeks of quarantine. Marines in the reserves face a different challenge than most; they are responsible for balancing

both a military and a civilian lifestyle. “It was challenging at first,” said Wells. Reservists don’t get all the benefits that active duty service members get, but still the same standard responsibilities. While juggling their civilian jobs, they are required to have the same training completed. Wells joined the Marine Corps from RS San Diego in 2013, and has been serving with MALS 41at Miramar, Calif. for around 7.5 years. In the Marine Corps, Wells’ Military Occupational Specialty is aviation supply. As a reservist, Wells attends drill one weekend out of every month, and two

weeks out of every year to train and keep up with the Marine Corps standards, as well as having a civilian job. Outside of the Marine Corps, Wells works as a FedEx manager in Calif., a time consuming job- especially during the holidays. It takes a lot of work, but his motivation isn’t disrupted. “You just do it at the end of the day, and that’s what the Marine Corps has taught us. Just do it, just get it over with and you’ll be fine.” Wells loves attending drill and being involved in the Marine Corps. “As soon as this opportunity opened up, I just jumped right on it,” said Wells. “This is my first time in seven years that we actually got an opportunity to do any mobilization and get activated.” Here in San Diego, Wells is the training support Noncommissioned Officer; he oversees the security, rovers, and he makes sure recruits are doing what they’re supposed to do.“We’re now a part of the process in making marines.” Once recruits get there, the Marines in charge take on the responsibility of ensuring they study their knowledge. “A lot of recruits go into recruit training already knowing their rank structure, general orders, chain of command, and reporting procedures.” Reservists are making an effort to help drill instructors with the training process. “I believe it’s making it a little bit easier for the drill instructors so they don’t have to put so much focus on that. Instead they focus on the physical aspect, and range,” says Wells. “You can see a huge difference from when they first show up to two weeks later, they’re completely different. We’re making a huge difference.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.17.2020 16:30 Story ID: 383236 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine reserves called to action during global pandemic, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.