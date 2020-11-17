NAVFAC Enterprise Selects EXWC Civilian as 2021 Engineer of the Year

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) is proud to announce Joshua Henson, P.E., has been selected by the Commander, Naval Facilities and Engineering Systems Command 2021 Civilian Engineer of the Year.



The selection of both military and civilian engineer of the year pays homage to the National Society of Professional Federal (NSPF) engineer of the Year Award program—recognizing exceptional contributions made by federal engineers to the engineering profession, and to the organizations and communities they serve.



Henson, senior engineer for NAVFAC EXWC’s Oceans Facilities Department, was selected from a vast pool of talented engineers who have demonstrated selfless dedication and technical superiority to the U.S. Navy.



“This is a tremendous achievement for an exceptional engineer. NAVFAC employs thousands of young, talented and brilliant engineers; selecting only one for this award is not an easy task,” said Captain Michael Saum, NAVFAC EXWC Commanding Officer. “Since 2005, Josh’s accomplishments here at NAVFAC’s warfare center have equipped our warfighters with innovative solutions that contribute to them being the most agile and lethal military force in the world.”



Henson earned his undergraduate degree in ocean engineering from the Florida Institute of Technology and his master’s degree in marine science (physical oceanography) from the University of South Florida.

Immediately after completing his collegiate studies, Henson began his public service career with the Engineering Service Center—known today as NAVFAC EXWC.



For the past 15 years, Henson’s dedication to the NAVFAC enterprise has been unwavering. He most recently led his team to victory with the first successful installation of a multi-phase maritime test bed (MTB). The MTB—envisioned to be the Department of Defense’s (DoD) leading undersea data and power network environment for evaluating, managing, and accelerating the transition of new science and technology from research to operations—is part of a 20-year Department of the Navy (DoN) project. The MTB—and the successful completion of phase one—marked a major milestone for NAVFAC EXWC, and was quickly recognized by the DoN and DoD science and engineering community, making Henson and his team a strong contender, and ultimate winner of the 2020 Dr. Delores M. Etter Award.



Less than 12 months later, Henson now adds NAVFAC 2021 Civilian Engineer of the Year to his impressive repertoire.



“A huge congratulations to Josh on being named NAVFAC 2021 Civilian Engineer of the Year; this award is well deserved,” said Roger Howard, NAVFAC Ocean Innovation Division Director. “Josh is a tireless worker and outstanding performer at NAVFAC EXWC with an unfailing focus on product and service delivery. This award is in recognition of the Josh’s cultivation, leadership and execution of multiple award-winning programs within NAVFAC EXWC’s Ocean Facilities Department. NAVFAC EXWC is truly fortunate to have people like Josh working to support the warfighter.”



Howard added that Josh routinely demonstrates unwavering dedication to the sponsors’ missions by remaining engaged in his programs at all levels—which directly benefits NAVFAC EXWC’s sponsors.



“I am still processing everything, but I can tell you that it is humbling to be recognized with this award. My family is ecstatic and cannot be more proud, and I am grateful for their continued support and encouragement,” said Henson.



Henson added receiving the NAVFAC 2021 Civilian Engineer of the Year award has everything to do with the colleagues he works with—the work NAVFAC EXWC does depends on teamwork, talent, dedication, and genuinely hard work.



When asked what advice he could give for the next generation of scientists and engineers looking towards a career in public service, Henson said, “There is a significant amount of opportunity very early in one’s career for someone who likes a challenge and enjoys a highly collaborative environment. When you find something that interests you, reach out and ask for advice from those working in that field. And always, regardless of what career choice you make, or where you end up working, it is important to enjoy what you do.”



Henson will represent the NAVFAC enterprise at the NSPE Federal Engineer of the Year awards on February 18, 2021 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., at which time NSPE will announce the 2021 Federal Engineer of the Year.



About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC):



NAVFAC EXWC is a command of more than 1,300 dedicated federal employees, contractors, and military personnel who provide science, research, development, testing and evaluation, specialized engineering, and mobile logistics capabilities to deliver sustainable facility and expeditionary solutions to the warfighter.



