Soldiers test CIDAS

Photo By Darrell Gray | A soldier from the 365th Chemical Co. prepares the Contamination Indicator /...... read more read more Photo By Darrell Gray | A soldier from the 365th Chemical Co. prepares the Contamination Indicator / Decontamination Assurance (CIDAS) tactical applicator for use on various tactical vehicles at the Dugway Proving Ground DECON pad located at the West Desert Test Center. see less | View Image Page

The 365th Chemical Company out of Murray, Utah, came to Dugway Proving Ground (DPG) to test the latest chem/bio technology being fielded to deployed units in high-risk areas.

The Contamination Indicator / Decontamination Assurance System (CIDAS) Tactical Applicator was brought to DPG to evaluate its effectiveness and reliability in field conditions.

Francis Bahe, a Test Control Officer at the Chemical Test Division at West Desert Test Center, Dugway Proving Ground, assisted soldiers in setting up and appraising the equipment in mock contamination/decontamination scenarios.

“We are out here testing the CIDAS tactical applicator,” Bahe said, as he carefully observed the activities. “The test portion of the CIDAS is the RAM test, which is the reliability, availability and maintainability,” he stated.

The testing scenario entailed three tactical vehicles of various sizes, contaminated with a simulant chemical agent. The CIDAS indicates when sprayed on the vehicles if they have been exposed to chemical agent. If contaminated, the agent will appear as red, giving the personnel the precise area to focus their decontamination measures.