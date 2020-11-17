Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldiers test CIDAS

    Soldiers test CIDAS tactical applicator

    Photo By Darrell Gray | A soldier from the 365th Chemical Co. prepares the Contamination Indicator /...... read more read more

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Story by Darrell Gray 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    The 365th Chemical Company out of Murray, Utah, came to Dugway Proving Ground (DPG) to test the latest chem/bio technology being fielded to deployed units in high-risk areas.
    The Contamination Indicator / Decontamination Assurance System (CIDAS) Tactical Applicator was brought to DPG to evaluate its effectiveness and reliability in field conditions.
    Francis Bahe, a Test Control Officer at the Chemical Test Division at West Desert Test Center, Dugway Proving Ground, assisted soldiers in setting up and appraising the equipment in mock contamination/decontamination scenarios.
    “We are out here testing the CIDAS tactical applicator,” Bahe said, as he carefully observed the activities. “The test portion of the CIDAS is the RAM test, which is the reliability, availability and maintainability,” he stated.
    The testing scenario entailed three tactical vehicles of various sizes, contaminated with a simulant chemical agent. The CIDAS indicates when sprayed on the vehicles if they have been exposed to chemical agent. If contaminated, the agent will appear as red, giving the personnel the precise area to focus their decontamination measures.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 14:05
    Story ID: 383215
    Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US 
    Hometown: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers test CIDAS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dugway Proving Ground
    Dugway Proving Ground Public Affairs
    CIDAS
    Dugway Proving Ground Capabilities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT