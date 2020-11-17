Pa. National Guard’s senior enlisted adviser retires

Photo By Staff Sgt. Zane Craig | Pennsylvania’s adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Anthony Carrelli, congratulates senior...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Zane Craig | Pennsylvania’s adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Anthony Carrelli, congratulates senior enlisted adviser, Command Sgt. Maj. Harry Buchanan III, on his retirement at a ceremony Nov. 13, 2020, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., after four years in the position and 41 years of service in the Pennsylvania National Guard and the U.S. Army. The senior enlisted leader is the most senior noncommissioned officer in the Pennsylvania National Guard, acting as an adviser to the adjutant general and serving as a link between TAG and the thousands of enlisted Guardsmen serving under his command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zane Craig) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The Pennsylvania National Guard's senior enlisted adviser to the adjutant general retired recently after 41 years of service in the National Guard and U.S. Army.



Command Sgt. Maj. Harry Buchanan III retired during a ceremony Nov. 13 at Fort Indiantown Gap after serving as the senior enlisted adviser to Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Anthony Carrelli for the past four years.



“I’ll miss the camaraderie, the friendship, the uniform; I wear the uniform with pride,” said Buchanan. “I would do this all over again today if I could, my whole career, because I enjoy it that much.”



The senior enlisted adviser is the most senior noncommissioned officer in the Pennsylvania National Guard, acting as an adviser to the adjutant general and serving as a link between TAG and the thousands of enlisted Guardsmen serving under his command.



Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Worley succeeds Buchanan as the new senior enlisted adviser. Worley previously served as the Pa. National Guard’s command sergeant major-Army.



Buchanan said his major accomplishments as SEL include the NCO mentorship program with Pennsylvania's state partner, Lithuania, and the partnership between the Recruiting and Retention Battalion and the 166th Regiment which facilitates NCOs rotating between being recruiters, instructors and readiness NCOs.



“The more experience you have in different positions, the better the force is going to be,” he said.



Prior to becoming SEL, Buchanan spent his entire career as a traditional Guardsman. He served in various infantry positions, including rifleman, platoon sergeant, first sergeant and battalion command sergeant major.



A native of Altoona, Pa., Buchanan worked full time in the construction industry, with electrical, plumbing, heating, and air conditioning experience.



“I’m looking forward to being back home and being a full time grandfather, father and husband,” he said, adding that he has a four year-long “Honey-do” list.



Buchanan’s wife, two children, four young grandchildren, parents, siblings, in-laws and former employer all joined Pa. Guard senior leaders, colleagues and friends at the ceremony to celebrate his long, distinguished career of service and wish him well during the next phase of his life.



“I built my whole career on taking care of Soldiers,” said Buchanan. “I live my life based on the seven Army values, and if you live by those values, you’ll be successful, not just in the military but in the civilian world.”



