Muddy River Flood Risk Management project Phase 2 dredging activities to cause temporary Riverway lane closure November 18



CONCORD, Mass. (Nov. 16, 2020) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District announced today that dredging activities continue to progress on Phase 2 of the $36.5 million Muddy River Flood Risk Management project in Boston and Brookline, Massachusetts.



On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, a temporary lane closure will take place at Work Area #2 in the vicinity of Brookline Avenue and Riverway (near Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital). The one-lane closure will be on Riverway, outbound from the Longwood Medical area. Appropriate signage will be placed on the outbound side beginning at Netherlands and Riverway, and Brookline Ave and Riverway. The temporary lane closure will take place between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and last about 45 minutes.



The temporary lane closures are necessary in order to bring equipment and materials in for dredging operations. Dredging will begin in Work Area #2 later this month once the temporary construction fencing is installed, and the site preparation and mobilization is complete.



A State Police detail will be on-site to safely guide traffic around the vehicles off-loading the equipment and materials. Lane closures will be limited to the greatest extent possible to minimize impacts to the public.



For Muddy River project construction updates, visit the Corps’ project website at:

http://www.nae.usace.army.mil/Missions/ProjectsTopics/MuddyRiver.aspx



For more information, contact Project Manager Jennifer Flanagan at MuddyRiver@usace.army.mil or call 978-318-8015.

