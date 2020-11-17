75th LRS supports two re-deployments

Photo By Ronald Bradshaw | Airmen with the 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron position a Tunner 60K...... read more read more Photo By Ronald Bradshaw | Airmen with the 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron position a Tunner 60K loader/transporter next to aircraft to unload cargo at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Oct. 29, 2020. The 75th LRS Deployment and Distribution Flight recently supported the re-deployment of two Team Hill units. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- The 75th Logistics Readiness Squadron recently supported the simultaneous return of the 421st Fighter Squadron and the 729th Air Control Squadron from their deployments.



The 421st FS and the 729th ACS were deployed to support the U.S. Central Command mission. The 421st deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, and 729th Airmen were dispersed within the USCENTCOM area of responsibility.



Master Sgt. Shaun Rhine, 75th LRS Deployment and Distribution superintendent, said this was the largest movement of Airmen and cargo for the logistics squadron this year.



The Air Transportation Function, part of the Deployment and Distribution Flight, tracked incoming aircraft, and coordinated passenger and equipment requirements in order to reintegrate Airmen and cargo at home station while keeping leadership informed of the arrivals.



“We teamed up with the entire wing. It’s not just our flight that handled this. We worked seamlessly with the medical group and security forces to clear passengers coming back,” said Rhine.



The 75th Medical Group screened hundreds of returning Airmen for COVID-19, who were required to quarantine for 14 days to prevent any potential spread of the coronavirus.



In addition, the 75th Security Forces Squadron provided customs support for passengers, baggage, aircrews and cargo.



“We check all crew and passenger baggage and cargo for unauthorized plant, animal or unprocessed food items as well as contraband. We use our human senses primarily and are augmented by military working dogs. For large groups of passengers, MWDs are an invaluable asset for searching bags,” said Roland Alforque, 75th Security Forces Squadron.



Air transportation personnel also coordinated MHE, or material handling equipment, needed to download cargo and its return to the units. The equipment used included 60K Tunner loaders/transporters, forklifts and baggage conveyors.



In addition to transportation and deployment support of Airmen and cargo, the 75th LRS supports the shipment of household goods. The unit also provides vehicle maintenance for the base and ensures quality petroleum products, cryogenic fluids and missile propellants are acquired and used.