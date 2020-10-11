Hunting the good stuff throughout life’s challenges

Army civilians on Fort Jackson logged into virtual class to hone in on positive ways to deal with life stressors, Nov 6.



The class entitled “Hunt the Good Stuff Throughout Life’s Challenges,” is part of the Resilient Employee Training offered by the U.S. Army Garrison Civilian Workforce Development Program and Employee Assistance Program.



“The intent of the training is to build resiliency in all current Army civilian employees across Fort Jackson,” said Joseph Hewitt, Workforce Development Specialist. “Employees will have tools to focus on the positive in every situation.”



David Bennett, a certified master resiliency trainer and member of the Fort Jackson Employee Assistance Program, led the class discussing the importance of counteracting negative bias, to create positive emotion, and to notice and analyze what is good in life.



“I took the course because I'm aware of my negative biases and was hoping to find techniques and tools to assist me to overcome them,” said Pamela Fiorito, education services specialist on Fort Jackson.



Bennett shared techniques that participants could use to start hunting the good in every day:



First, write down three positive things that happen in a day. Second, write down what the effect the positive thing had on them and others. Finally, reflect on why each good thing happened and what you can do to enable more of those good things.



Fiorito shared that she continuously works against her own negative thoughts and how she’s surrounding herself with positive affirmations.

Bennett noted the daily practice of hunting the good stuff helps to build optimism and positive emotions such as gratitude.



“Optimism leads to better health and sleep, it lowers depression with greater life satisfaction and ultimately better relationships,” Bennett said. “We feed off optimism and others feed off your optimism.”



Optimism can help you personally and professionally by giving you a better outlook on life, it builds stronger teams and Families, and gives you the ability to look through a lens that can make your life happier, Bennett said.



Hewitt challenged the participants to develop themselves with the taught skills and to influence their surroundings through a six-step process: 1) develop yourself; 2) lead yourself; 3) develop others; 4) lead others; 5) teach others to develop others; 6) teach others to lead others.



“It will be a great tool to help me to work on making those positive changes,” Fiorito shared about attending the class. “You can tell the instructor embodies what he teaches and it is second nature to him.”

