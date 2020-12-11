Medical team tests new tech

Photo By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson | The role one medical team of the enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Poland...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson | The role one medical team of the enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Poland utilizes a state of the art ultrasound and remote telemedicine to help diagnose and refer troops from the international teams for evacuation and treatment at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Nov. 12, 2020. Technology such as this, with careful oversight from experts all over the world, can potentially save time and money, and more importantly, could be critical for medical providers giving quality, life-saving care to troops on the ground. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Adam Burket, D.O.) see less | View Image Page

Recently, a U.K Soldier from BG-P arrived with symptoms of a potentially life-threatening blood clot. Traditionally, the Soldier would be evacuated via a medical evacuation and removed from deployment. The team on the ground used an ultrasound device provided by U.S. Army Capt. Adam Burkett, D.O., the eFP BG-P surgeon, to work remotely with British experts in the U.K. to rule out a potential clot and treat the Soldier locally.



British Capt. Rosie Heller (RAMC) performed the procedure with remote assistance by Lt. Col. Nick Carter and Maj. Georgie Blenkinsop in the U.K.



According to Burkett, this is the first-known case where tele-guidance has been used in a Role 1 facility to perform a dislocated diagnostic scan to keep a U.K. Soldier on operational duty.

Burkett's vision is to see this cooperative technology implemented by the U.S. Army and its NATO allies, “in order to conserve the fighting strength and, ultimately, save a life!”