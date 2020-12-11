Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical team tests new tech

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    11.12.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    Battle Group Poland

    The role one medical team of the enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group-Poland utilizes a state of the art ultrasound and remote telemedicine to help diagnose and refer troops from the international teams for evacuation and treatment at the Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Nov. 12, 2020. Technology such as this, with careful oversight from experts all over the world, can potentially save time and money, and more importantly, could be critical for medical providers giving quality, life-saving care to troops on the ground.

    Recently, a U.K Soldier from BG-P arrived with symptoms of a potentially life-threatening blood clot. Traditionally, the Soldier would be evacuated via a medical evacuation and removed from deployment. The team on the ground used an ultrasound device provided by U.S. Army Capt. Adam Burkett, D.O., the eFP BG-P surgeon, to work remotely with British experts in the U.K. to rule out a potential clot and treat the Soldier locally.

    British Capt. Rosie Heller (RAMC) performed the procedure with remote assistance by Lt. Col. Nick Carter and Maj. Georgie Blenkinsop in the U.K.

    According to Burkett, this is the first-known case where tele-guidance has been used in a Role 1 facility to perform a dislocated diagnostic scan to keep a U.K. Soldier on operational duty.
    Burkett's vision is to see this cooperative technology implemented by the U.S. Army and its NATO allies, “in order to conserve the fighting strength and, ultimately, save a life!”

