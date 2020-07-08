RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – Soldiers from the 23rd Ordnance Company (Firefighters), 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, have been training and working alongside the 86th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters as part of a two-week rotational training.



The training provided the firefighters the opportunity to better prepare for real world emergency situations, to learn, maintain and broaden their firefighting skills, share knowledge and experiences amongst each other, and to receive annual and new firefighting certification.



The 23rd Ordnance firefighters have been attached to various fire stations, readily deployable to assist with the local and surrounding fire stations during emergencies.



Some of the training the Soldiers conducted were: first response for medical, structural response, down fire fighter, utility and life safety rope, aircraft fire crash, hazmat, and Airport Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) training for their certification.



“On a personal level, to receive this training, it’s been an honor really," said Pfc. Joshua Lindley, firefighter with the 23rd OD, 18th CSSB. "All the Air Force guys the Ramstein Air Force Fire Fighters have been extremely patient and not just patient, but willing and wanting to train us. These guys do this on a daily basis, so for me I’m really appreciative that they’re able to do that.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 11.17.2020 07:41 Story ID: 383169 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 23rd OD Firefighters train alongside Ramstein Firefighters, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.