LRMC welcomes new top enlisted

LANDSTUHL, Germany – Landstuhl Regional Medical Center held an Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony where Command Sgt. Maj. Fergus Joseph was welcomed as the hospital’s command sergeant major, at LRMC, Nov. 10.



The position of command sergeant major is considered the senior noncommissioned officer in a command, with responsibilities to include carrying out and enforcing policies and standards on performance, training, appearance and conduct of the organization.



“The command sergeant major position is one of importance and a significant relationship to the institution and with the American people,” said Col. Michael Weber, commander, LRMC. “You see (LRMC) is not just a hospital, (LRMC) is a platform other (military units) count on to deploy forward and secure the objectives for their theater commanders.”



The ceremony was broadcast live on the organization’s social media accounts allowing nearly 1,000 viewers to witness the ceremony in real-time while adhering to COVID-19 recommended guidelines and restrictions.



“Thanks for joining this team. Thanks for leading us, this group, this band of folks who wear the military uniform, civilians, Army, Department of the Army civilians, local nationals, contractors; we all look for your guidance as a ready-medical force to help the joint Warfighter in the future,” said Weber.



During his remarks, Joseph was enthused to share his experiences as a young Soldier and learning about LRMC’s legacy as a safe haven for deployed injured Service Members.



“Never did I think I would be part of this great organization,” said Joseph. “The name (LRMC) itself is just a building, it’s just the name of an organization. But it's the Soldiers, the officers, the (noncommissioned officers), the doctors, the medics, and the nurses that make this organization great.”



Prior to assignment at LRMC, Joseph was the top enlisted Solder at the 44th Medical Brigade at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, a multidisciplinary unit comprised of combat support hospitals, laboratory services, surgical teams and dental detachments spread across the eastern portion of the United States.



“I look forward to what this great organization has to offer and I look forward to being part of the legacy team,” said Joseph.

