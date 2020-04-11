“I never feel down when I am around Marines.” Says Hicks “There is never a loss of morale or a sense of loneliness when in the presence of Marines.” Lance Corporal Drain Hicks is Marine Reservist from RS Los Angeles, California, who was activated to assist in the continuation of training recruits here on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. Hicks was motivated to join the Marine Corp after reading about the Marines of World War 2 at the Battle of Iwo Jima 70,000 Marine made the ultimate sacrifice for Corps and country. It was the brotherhood and selflessness that was most enticing part of enlisting. Coming from a family of military service where his grandfather had served in Army Special Forces and his brother served in the Marine Corps as Combat Engineer Hicks knew that this was a calling from the beginning. Hicks is currently serving as a food service specialist ensuring that the recruits are being fed 3 times a day and that all their needs are being met while undergoing the 2-week restriction of movement prior to beginning recruit training here on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. In these two weeks when the recruits are being kept under restrictions Hicks ensures that all their personal, medical, and religious needs are being satisfied, so that all they have to focus on is preparing themselves for recruit training. Hicks is also pursuing a career in law enforcement when he is not on duty. Working as detentions officer for Kings County sheriff Lance Cpl. Hicks oversees protecting and ensuring those awaiting trial are being properly cared for. Hicks says that his job can be draining at times due to dealing with inmates says that nothing compares to drill weekend when he can be surrounded by Marines and is always looking forward to drill weekend.

