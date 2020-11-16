Travis delivered humanitarian aid to Honduras

Courtesy Photo | A C-5M Super Galaxy sits on the flight line at the Pittsburgh International Airport...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A C-5M Super Galaxy sits on the flight line at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 9, 2020. The C-5 Galaxy was flown to the Pittsburgh IAP ARS to pick up humanitarian cargo that will be delivered to Honduras, as part of the Department of Defense’s Denton Program, which transports humanitarian cargo donated by U.S. based non-governmental organizations to developing nations to ease human suffering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert) see less | View Image Page

SOTO CONO AIR BASE, Honduras – Airmen from the 22nd Airlift Squadron delivered 41,420 pounds of medical supplies on 19 pallets to Honduras, Nov. 11.



The Department of Defense’s Denton Program, based out of Joint Base Charleston, routinely delivers humanitarian aid supplies all over the world. In the last year, over 2.3 million pounds of humanitarian aid has been delivered. The deliveries are handled by airlift units across the DoD.



“These Denton flights are good for everyone involved,” said Tech. Sgt. Ryan Padgett, 22nd ALS loadmaster. “We deliver humanitarian supplies to civilian counterparts in various locations, this time Honduras, but we also get to train up new loadmasters.”



Padgett praised the Air Force and Air Mobility Command’s ability to use these as training missions, especially since loadmasters are in high-demand right now.



The DoD supports these missions because there is no easier way to both train an aircrew and also deliver goods to those who need it.



Helping Hands for Honduras, a non-government organization, is distributing the medical supplies in Honduras to over 10 hospitals and clinics across Moroceli.



Ken Hundemer, Denton Program operations director, said the Denton program channels civilian donated goods to partnering countries.



More information on the Denton Program can be found here:

https://www.ustranscom.mil/mov/denton.cfm