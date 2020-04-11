Corporal Jenny Piedra is Marine Reservist who was activated to assist in the Emergency Operations Center here Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. Piedra was attracted to the idea of enlisting in the Marine Corps due to the comradery and enlisted right after high school. The Marine Corps has given her ability to be able to be a full-time student while taking full advantage of Post 9/11 GI Bill. She is currently in attending Saddleback College in Mission View, California, on her way to get a bachelor’s degree in family studies. Now that she has been activated to assist in the restriction of movement quarantine period for the recruits reporting to Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego for recruit training. Piedra is assigned to one the hotels housing recruits in charge of ensuring that all the needs of the recruits are met along with the knowledge that they will need on training day 32 is being learned. Along with the security and logistical work she is charge ensuring that all the needs of the recruits are met. Sometimes she is downstairs ensuring that no one without proper clearance is allowed upstairs. When not on a security post she is ensuring that the recruits are well fed and then goes door to door to ensure the information of that day is being learned and tested on a daily basis. Piedra says ”I want that the Marines under me are more prepared than I was in their position.” Piedra takes pride in her service because that she knows that she helping the next generation of Marines who are ready to carry the torch and up hold the legacy of the Marine Corps.

