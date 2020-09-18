Virtual education

The Professional Development Center here recently hosted its first virtual senior non-commissioned officer professional enhancement course.



The four-day-long class covers the basics of Air Force competencies. In addition, students participated in question and answer panels with local Airmen, First Sergeants and Chiefs and received briefings from different agencies across the base.



“The purpose of this course is to enhance leadership skills to new master sergeants as they move from the NCO corps to the SNCO corps and to discuss how their roles will change,” said Master Sgt. Michael Cartone, SNCO PEC facilitator. “We have professional military education, but this is to bridge the gap between PME courses.”



Cartone mentioned that one of the struggles he dealt with was guiding the conversation in an online environment. Although it was possible to be held virtually, he thinks it would be more beneficial in person.



“The good thing about the course is the networking between different agencies,” said Cartone. “You have all these shops and master sergeants from the base coming together in one learning environment.”



The course is designed for NCOs selected to promote to master sergeant and is offered on an annual basis.



“I enjoyed the panels the most because it was open communication between groups of Airmen, First Sergeants and Chiefs that revolved around how we, as future SNCOs, will be expected to act,” said Tech. Sgt. Ronald Groening, 49th Aircraft Communications Maintenance Squadron element NCOIC. “This course benefits the most experienced to the least experienced. There was something everybody could gain from this course.”



The PDC here offers a wide variety of courses and if you’re interested in signing up for an upcoming course, please call (575) 572 – 5512.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2020 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US