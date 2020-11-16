Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Police Department officers complete flag raising event

    Fort McCoy Police Department officers complete flag raising event

    Officers with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department raise

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Officers with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department raise the U.S. flag and the POW/MIA flag Nov. 12, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The team of officers replaced an older POW/MIA flag with a new one.

    The police regularly conduct flag ceremonies at the installation.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 16:12
    Story ID: 383131
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
