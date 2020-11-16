Photo Essay: Fort McCoy Police Department officers complete flag raising event

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Officers with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department raise...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Officers with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department raise the U.S. flag and the POW/MIA flag Nov. 12, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The team of officers replaced an older POW/MIA flag with a new one. The police regularly conduct flag ceremonies at the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Officers with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department raise the U.S. flag and the POW/MIA flag Nov. 12, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The team of officers replaced an older POW/MIA flag with a new one.



The police regularly conduct flag ceremonies at the installation.



