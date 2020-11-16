Commissaries announce holiday schedule

By DeCA Corporate Communications





FORT LEE, Va. – Military commissaries will operate under a holiday schedule beginning Nov. 23, the Defense Commissary Agency announced.



The announcement means that many of the commissaries normally closed on Mondays will be open Nov. 23, expanding available shopping hours for patrons preparing for their holiday meals. Similarly, most stores will also be open Monday, Dec. 21, except for Hario Village Housing Area, Japan; U.S. Army Garrison Garmisch, Germany; Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona; and Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak, Alaska.



All commissaries will be open on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) except for Robinson Barracks, Germany, which is closed Dec. 31.



All commissaries will be closed on Thanksgiving (Nov. 26), Christmas (Dec. 25) and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1).



Patrons are reminded to check the “Store Information & Holiday Hours” box on their store’s webpage for specific operating schedules.



“We hope that our schedule helps patrons to maximize their benefit and save money over the holidays,” said Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director.

