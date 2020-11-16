U.S., Chilean armies open virtual staff talks

Photo By Donald Sparks | Col. Andrew Rendon, U.S. Army South, and Col. Jorge Salinas, Chilean Army Liaison...... read more read more Photo By Donald Sparks | Col. Andrew Rendon, U.S. Army South, and Col. Jorge Salinas, Chilean Army Liaison Officer, listens to opening remarks at the beginning of the U.S.-Chilean Army Staff Talks. The U.S. Army has engaged in annual bilateral staff talks with Chile since 2006, resulting in strengthened professional partnerships and increased interaction between the two armies. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-Fort Sam Houston, Texas - U.S. Army South, as the Army’s Executive Agent, opened bilateral staff talks with Chilean Army leaders Nov. 16 to strengthen professional partnerships and increase interaction between the two partners. The three-day event will provide both armies with a forum to discuss bilateral training opportunities over the next two to three years.



At the onset of the staff talks, Col. Andrew Rendon, Army South head of U.S. delegation, expressed the importance of the event for reaffirming the U.S. Army’s commitment to the Chilean Army.



“These bilateral staff talks represent a deep bond and strong partnership between the United States and Chile,” Rendon said. “We have, and continue to strive, to increase the readiness and interoperability of our armies. Together we have made important and sustained contributions to regional security while maintaining successful partnerships between our strong democratic nations.”



The U.S. Army has engaged in annual bilateral staff talks with Chile since 2006. Army South, the Army Service Component Command for U.S. Southern Command, conducts these staff talks on behalf of the Chief of Staff of the Army.



The staff talks have been instrumental in enhancing the interoperability and cooperation between the two armies, which contributes to increased security and stability in the region.