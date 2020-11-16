Air Force NCO teaches Excel to Airmen, DoD civilians, military spouses

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. -- Often times, military service members use Microsoft Excel to create a variety of lists to compile data or track inventory, but Tech. Sgt. Jevon Charles, 4th Maintenance Group weapons academic instructor, knew Excel could be used to simplify multifaceted archiving processes.



“When I started using Excel years ago, I wanted to be able to do bigger and better things with it,” said Charles. “I wanted to gain a better understanding of it and I love creating things.”



In college, Charles learned the foundational functions of Excel, but over the years online research and problem solving on his own helped hone his skills. Today, he shares his experiences with members of Team Seymour.



Charles recently lead a classroom of Airmen, DoD civilians and military spouses. The purpose of class is to help students learn how to use formulas and program features in Excel. To do this, Charles taught the students how to create a dynamic calendar.



“A lot of people don’t understand or are afraid of using formulas in Excel,” said Charles. “My main focus is to try and help them understand how to read a formula. This way, even when they come across a formula we didn’t cover, they’ll be able to read it and understand what it is asking them to give in order to get the output.”



Many of the students who attended the class use Excel daily in their office and were eager to learn the more in-depth features.



“My office uses Excel on a daily basis,” said Tech. Sgt. James Kelley, 333rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit tactical aircraft maintenance craftsman. “Being well informed and knowledgeable about Excel will help me and the Airmen I work with as well.”



Master Sgt. Stephanie Miller, 4th Fighter Wing law officer superintendent, added this class is great for beginners and those hoping to learn how Excel works.



Charles knows just how important understanding Excel is and how beneficial it can be for coworkers in need of help.



“Understanding how to use Excel has benefited my military career. I use it to track all of the upcoming academic due dates for all of the weapons personnel on base and for the scheduling of about 60 three-man crews which need to come and demonstrate their loading capabilities,” said Charles. “It has also made life easier for my coworkers because I have been able to help them out when they were building an Excel product.”





Although Charles enjoys being the guy that everyone thinks of when they need Excel help, he is approaching the end of his military career. His goal is to pass on as much knowledge as he can to others before departing active duty.



Charles concluded, “if after you leave the Air Force, your work place doesn’t seem to be able to function without you, you didn’t do a good job training everyone.”

Date Taken: 11.16.2020 Date Posted: 11.16.2020 Story ID: 383118 Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Air Force NCO teaches Excel to Airmen, DoD civilians, military spouses