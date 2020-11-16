Fort McCoy Garrison Commander supports local Veterans Day observance

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss and his family went to the Sparta, Wis., Veterans Day observance Nov. 11, 2020, at the Sparta American Legion.
Poss gave a presentation and helped honor America's veterans.
The event was observed with special pandemic safety measures in place and a small group of people attended.
Poss' attendance also helped further build relations between Fort McCoy and Sparta.
Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.
Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”
