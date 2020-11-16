Fort McCoy Garrison Commander supports local Veterans Day observance

Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss is pictured with Wisconsin Rep....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss is pictured with Wisconsin Rep. Nancy VanderMeer of Tomah, Wis., during the Sparta, Wis., Veterans Day observance on Nov. 11, 2020. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss and his family went to the Sparta, Wis., Veterans Day observance Nov. 11, 2020, at the Sparta American Legion.



Poss gave a presentation and helped honor America's veterans.



The event was observed with special pandemic safety measures in place and a small group of people attended.



Poss' attendance also helped further build relations between Fort McCoy and Sparta.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



