Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander supports local Veterans Day observance

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander supports local Veterans Day observance

    Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss is pictured with Wisconsin Rep....... read more read more

    SPARTA, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss and his family went to the Sparta, Wis., Veterans Day observance Nov. 11, 2020, at the Sparta American Legion.

    Poss gave a presentation and helped honor America's veterans.

    The event was observed with special pandemic safety measures in place and a small group of people attended.

    Poss' attendance also helped further build relations between Fort McCoy and Sparta.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 13:26
    Story ID: 383115
    Location: SPARTA, WI, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander supports local Veterans Day observance, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Veterans Day
    Fort McCoy
    Sparta

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT