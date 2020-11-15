U.S. and Brazil, Honor World War II Submarine Crew

Courtesy Photo | 201115-N-N3764-002 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 15, 2020) - The Cyclone-class coastal patrol...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201115-N-N3764-002 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 15, 2020) - The Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Zephyr (PC 8), U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton (WPC 1108) and Brazilian training ship BNS Brasil (U 27) held a memorial wreath-laying ceremony at sea to honor the 40 U.S. Navy Sailors and two Brazilian Sailors who lost their lives in the sinking of the World War II submarine, USS R-12 (SS 89) off the coast of Key West, Nov. 15. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region that includes the Caribbean, Central America and South America. (U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTIC OCEAN - The Cyclone-class coastal patrol ship USS Zephyr (PC 8), U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton (WPC 1108) and Brazilian training ship BNS Brasil (U 27) held a memorial wreath-laying ceremony at sea to honor the 40 U.S. Navy Sailors and two Brazilian Sailors who lost their lives in the sinking of the World War II submarine, USS R-12 (SS 89) off the coast of Key West, Nov. 15.



The joint ceremony was held at the site of the submarine’s sinking and included brief remarks, a minute of silence and the laying of two wreaths by the Brasil, representing each country participating, as Zephyr and Charles Sexton looked on.



“We are here today to remember the valor, sacrifice and spirit of the Sailors, both American and Brazilian, who lost their lives in this very place,” said Lt. Cmdr. Steven Terjesen, commanding officer of Zephyr. “They were developing a partnership and embracing a path to training and fighting together that we continue to honor today.”



R-12 departed Key West on June 12, 1943 for routine training operations with 45 U.S. Navy Sailors, and two Brazilian Navy observers embarked. At 12:23 p.m. the collision alarm was sounded and it was reported that the forward battery compartment was flooding. In an estimated 15 seconds, R-12 sank, taking 42 officers and enlisted crew members with her, including the two embarked Brazilian officers. Only the bridge watch, which included the commanding officer, survived. The five surviving men were picked up by the submarine chaser SC-449 around 6:00 p.m. the same evening.



R-12 was located on June 23, 1943 in 93 fathoms of water at 24°23'50"N, 81°38'30"W. The official cause of the sinking is still unknown.



“Brazil and the U.S. have been trusted partners and allies for many years, and we continue that friendship today,” said Terjesen. “Conducting this ceremony together honors many decades of working together toward a shared goal of stability and strength in the oceans surrounding South America.”



