Beale Airman receives Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

An exemplary Beale Airman received recognition from the United States Navy for his extensive efforts and successful execution of a joint-force training event at Recce Town.



As the 9th Reconnaissance Wing Plans and Programs non-commissioned officer in charge, Staff Sgt. Thomas Waters is responsible for organizing the use of Beale Air Force Base’s training facilities with other military branches and our civilian partners.



“I have worked with 88 Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force units, and state level law enforcement personnel agencies for training,” said Waters, “enhancing the combat lethality of 8,100 personnel.”



Last year, Waters created a 74-hour training curriculum for newly selected Chief Petty Officers to complete the final phase of their initiation process. The initiation was for 10 chief petty officers from across Northern California.



The training included various events such as life-saving swimming training in the base pool and organizing a tent city for bivouac training.



“The planning, communication, execution, and training ensured all mission requirements were met to train 10 newly selected chief petty officers while hosting over 145 chiefs during 52 events,” said Waters.



Waters was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his superior performance serving as a base liason for the chief petty officer initiation. His hard work spanned over seven months as he coordinated with both the Navy and six Air Force squadrons.



Receiving this medal speaks volumes about Waters’ contribution to not only the Air Force, but joint service partners as well.



“In my 30 years with the Air Force, I can count on one hand where an Airman was presented with a Navy Achievement Medal,” said Mr. Chris Wheeler, 9th Reconnaissance Wing Plans and Programs Chief, “Fantastic recognition from our joint service partner.”



It is a rare event that Beale has the opportunity to assist another branch with an induction ceremony. Waters hoped to demonstrate Beale’s ability to contribute to the combat lethality of our joint service partners through collaborative training.



“I was not expecting to receive this prestigious honor,” said Waters. “I honestly just wanted the chiefs to see that Beale was one of the hardest working bases in the military and that we take pride in our work.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2020 Date Posted: 11.16.2020 13:22 Story ID: 383113 Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Beale Airman receives Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.