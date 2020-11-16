Martin assumes command of 192nd Support Squadron

Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. -- The Virginia Air National Guard’s 192nd Support Squadron gained a new commander, Maj. Fallon Martin, during an assumption of command ceremony on Nov. 8, 2020, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.



Col. J. Stock Dinsmore, 192nd Mission Support Group commander, passed the guidon to Martin signifying the start of her command of the squadron. To abide by social distancing protocols, a select number of individuals were present for the ceremony in-person; however, the event was also broadcasted live via social media for members of the VaANG, friends, and family to witness and show support.



In her speech as the new squadron commander, Martin reflected on her teen years when she was adamant she would not enlist into the military like many family members before her. However, 9/11 happened, and her perspective shifted. Martin enlisted into the VaANG at the age of 17 while she was still in high school.



Martin graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing Management and Global Business. In June 2009, she earned her commission at the Academy of Military Science at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tenn. She has served almost 19 years in various positions at the flight-, wing-, and Joint Force Headquarters-level, including her most recent position as the executive officer to the Adjutant General of Virginia.



“It’s a tremendous honor to the career that you’ve already had, almost 19 years in the VaANG and serving our great commonwealth...to now come back to the wing,” Dinsmore said to Martin. “We’re excited to have you back, and we welcome you into command...It’s such a fulfilling destiny to see you come back and be a commander here at the wing.”



Upon assuming command of the squadron, Martin thanked her family, friends and coworkers for the continued support throughout her career that has led her to where she is today. In thanking wing and group leadership for trusting her to lead the squadron, Martin said, “I don’t take that responsibility lightly, and I’m incredibly grateful.”



“Thank you in advance to the Airmen of the 192nd SS for putting your faith in me,” Martin said. “I am thrilled to be coming home and to be working alongside such a talented group of individuals that I’ve already had the pleasure of working with this drill. To see you in action is awe inspiring... I view this as my chance now to invest in Airmen and to give them even more opportunities than I ever had -- that’s my focus going into this command.”



The outgoing 192nd SS commander, Lt. Col. Pamela Garner, was unable to attend the ceremony in person but was able to tune in to the live broadcast.



“We appreciate all of your service, the two years that you dedicated to the Support Squadron. We know that your Airmen are appreciative of that,” Dinsmore said to Garner. “You had an outstanding commander’s call last month to put out those accolades and show your appreciation for all the hard work of the Support Squadron.”



“Thank you, I will miss being your commander,” Garner commented via social media during the live broadcast. “​I'm excited for you all. You are in great hands with Maj. Martin.”

