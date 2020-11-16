Photo Essay: Fort McCoy leadership visits JLTV training

Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss is shown with the Joint-Light...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss is shown with the Joint-Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) on Nov. 12, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Poss and Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Andrew Carter visited ongoing JLTV training at the installation. The JLTV family of vehicles is designed to restore payload and performance that were traded from light tactical vehicles to add protection in recent conflict, according to the Army. JLTVs give service members more options in a protected mobility solution that is also the first vehicle purpose-built for modern battlefield networks. JLTV operator training at Fort McCoy began in May 2019. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss is shown with the Joint-Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) on Nov. 12, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Poss and Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Andrew Carter visited ongoing JLTV training at the installation.



The JLTV family of vehicles is designed to restore payload and performance that were traded from light tactical vehicles to add protection in recent conflict, according to the Army.



JLTVs give service members more options in a protected mobility solution that is also the first vehicle purpose-built for modern battlefield networks.



JLTV operator training at Fort McCoy began in May 2019.



