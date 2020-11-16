Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy leadership visits JLTV training

    Fort McCoy leadership visits JLTV training

    Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss is shown with the Joint-Light...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael D. Poss is shown with the Joint-Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) on Nov. 12, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Poss and Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Andrew Carter visited ongoing JLTV training at the installation.

    The JLTV family of vehicles is designed to restore payload and performance that were traded from light tactical vehicles to add protection in recent conflict, according to the Army.

    JLTVs give service members more options in a protected mobility solution that is also the first vehicle purpose-built for modern battlefield networks.

    JLTV operator training at Fort McCoy began in May 2019.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

