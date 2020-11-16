Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Courtesy translation: Masks mandatory at recycling yards in Wiesbaden

    Translation: Wiesbaden press release

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    11.16.2020

    Press release of the city of Wiesbaden, 16 NOV 2020
    Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist

    Masks mandatory at recycling yards (“Recyclinghöfe”), small collection points (“Kleinannahmestelle”) and special waste small acceptance (“Sonderabfallkleinannahme”)

    The protection of their customers and employees is very important to the ELW waste disposal companies of the state capital Wiesbaden. Therefore, due to the current situation, masks will be mandatory at the three recycling yards of the ELW as well as at the small collection point and special waste acceptance at the landfill, starting tomorrow, Tuesday, 17 November.

    Otherwise, the special rules apply unchanged: entry only for cars/POVs (delivery of waste and recyclables with a trailer is currently only possible at the Wertstoffhof Nordenstadt and at the small collection point at the landfill), not for vans or trailers. In addition, pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists, single-axle vehicles, three-wheeled scooters and cargo bicycles are also allowed to enter or drive onto the premises of the recycling yards. At least 1.5 meters distance between persons must be observed. Ramps to the containers may only be used by one person at a time.

    Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https ://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/14101010 0000392872.php

