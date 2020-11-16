Brave Rifles Nomad Troop Receives Armor and Cavalry Leadership Award

FORT HOOD, Texas — Brave Rifles from Nomad Troop, 4th Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, stood proud recently as they received the prestigious Armor and Cavalry Leadership Award for outstanding Cavalry troops.

The Armor and Cavalry Leadership Award, formerly the Draper Award, is given annually to the best of the best to promote, sustain, and recognize effective leadership in armor and cavalry units. To receive the award, individuals must exhibit excellence in leadership, training, or significant contributions to the unit.

Regimental leadership recognized Nomad Troop on November 6 for being a trained and ready force that aggressively executed reconnaissance and security tasks. The Troop trained to master the fundamentals from the individual Scout to the Troop as a whole and maintain its reputation as the most versatile, skilled, and agile formation in the Regiment of Mounted Riflemen.

3CR Commander, Col. Ralph Overland, said the troops have a challenging mission, and he doesn’t think there is a more difficult mission out there.

“You represent excellence all across Longknife. The Squadron has an extremely tough and important mission for the Regiment, the Army, and the Nation,” he said. “As the Cav squadron, you have to be out front and ahead of the Regiment. That requires you to be experts and better than the rest.”

The Nomad Troop Command Team received the award on behalf of the unit. Overland and Regiment Command Sgt. Maj. Bradley Knapp recognized 1st Sgt. Samuel Winkler and Cpt. Caleb Bloom for having a disciplined, fit, and cohesive unit.

“Thank you for everything you do daily being out front,” Overland said. And accomplishing this extremely tough and difficult mission for the Regiment and the Army.”

Award criteria requires a well-rounded armor or cavalry unit chosen based on fundamental skills, including the Army Physical Fitness Test, weapons qualification, maintenance readiness rate, gunnery scores, safety incidents, and notable events.

