Click, choose, pick up, pay curbside for groceries at commissary

Photo By Angie Thorne | Command Sgt. Maj. Michael C. Henry, post command sergeant major (left), Tonette Macon,...... read more read more Photo By Angie Thorne | Command Sgt. Maj. Michael C. Henry, post command sergeant major (left), Tonette Macon, Fort Polk commissary officer (center) and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher M. Ausbun, garrison command sergent major (right) hold a large pair scissors as they cut the ribbon at the Click 2 Go celebration Nov. 10. see less | View Image Page

FORT POLK, La. — Fort Polk command, commissary management, employees, shoppers and Defense Commissary Agency representatives gathered in front of the Fort Polk commissary Nov. 10 to cut the ribbon signifying the opening of the Click 2 Go program, which offers the Fort Polk community the opportunity to order their groceries online and then pick them up and pay curbside.

Tanya Cooksey, Defense Commissary Agency eCommissary business analyst, was the project lead for the Fort Polk Click 2 Go program. She said the grand opening of the program was supposed to take place in September but, with the fall out from Hurricane Laura, things had to be postponed.

“Some Fort Polk commissary employees are still trying to recover from the storm,” she said.

Cooksey said that hasn’t stopped the Fort Polk commissary from working toward the goal of launching the Click 2 Go program.

“Most stores take four weeks to set this program in motion, but Fort Polk only had 10 days. Fort Polk command and commissary leadership worked beyond our expectations to support us and get the program off the ground,” she said.

Cooksey said Click 2 Go is convenient for Soldiers, Family members and retirees to use as they move through their busy lives and is a great way to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it helps people maintain recommended social distancing measures.

“This is just another way we can be competitive since we already have quality products and lower prices,” she said.

Tonette Macon, DeCA commissary officer, said the program is a great benefit for Soldiers and Family members as they work to fit buying groceries into their schedules.

Macon said even commissary employees are anxious to take advantage of the new program.

“We are just like everyone else. When we get off work, we’re tired and the last thing we want to do is shop. Now we can order our groceries online and pick them up on the way out the door,” she said.

Macon said getting this program off the ground has been all about DeCA working together with Fort Polk command and commissary management.

“It’s been a huge team effort,” she said.

Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher M. Ausbun, garrison command sergeant major, said hard work and Fort Polk’s partnership with DeCA helped successfully bring the Click 2 Go program to Fort Polk.

“Between two hurricanes and tornados, it’s been a struggle to get to this point, but our team pulled through and we truly appreciate it because the Soldiers and Families depend on it,” he said. “This is about quality of life. The Click 2 Go program is one way it (quality of life) is coming to fruition,” he said.

Ausbun said programs and projects such as the Click 2 Go program would continue to grow.

“We are providing the best for our Soldiers and Families on the installation because it is absolutely about putting people first at Fort Polk,” he said.

Shelby Bedard, a Fort Polk spouse, said she is excited about the Click 2 Go program.

“I have four kids and sometimes it’s hard to get a babysitter to watch them so I can grocery shop. This is going to be much more convenient for me,” she said.

In fact, Bedard said she used the WalMart pickup service Nov. 9, so she thinks this service is a much-needed benefit for the Fort Polk community.

“It’s a great incentive in addition to the already low prices offered at the commissary,” she said.

Marva Bouie, the spouse of a retiree, said she usually sends her husband to do the shopping, but even that is getting more dangerous as COVID-19 cases rise.

“It’s a great option. There are a lot of older retirees that I think would love to take advantage of the program. It’s safer and will end up protecting everyone,” she said.

1st Lt. Howard Allen, 710th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, said he enjoys shopping, but that doesn’t mean he would never consider using the Click 2 Go program because you never know what could happen.

“I think it’s a great option for the Fort Polk community to have, especially the retiree population. You could be injured — making it difficult to get around, COVID-19 could get worse or any number of other circumstances could take place to make this program a necessary part of everyday life. It’s nice to have the choice available if I need it,” he said.

For more information visit www.commissaries.com.