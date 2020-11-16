Silver Flag MTT Course & MEETs Training

Courtesy Photo | 51 CES Airmen and Navy Seabees use Compact Track Loaders with cutting attachments to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 51 CES Airmen and Navy Seabees use Compact Track Loaders with cutting attachments to remove damaged pavement during RADR operations at Osan AB, South Korea. see less | View Image Page

CE Weekly Submission by MSgt Adam Edgcomb //



As the character of warfare continues to evolve, the Air Force must prioritize readiness to prepare its Airmen for future high-end conflict. The 554 RED HORSE Squadron at Andersen AFB, Guam, remains committed to providing the contingency training required to keep joint engineer warfighters ready. This summer, a Mobile Training Team (MTT) from the 554 RHS traveled to Osan AB, South Korea, to host a seven-day expeditionary training course. The purpose of the course was to teach Airmen the entire range of Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) operations. The 15-person MTT trained more than 112 Air Force and Navy students from 15 August to 19 September. By sending the MTT to South Korea instead of receiving students at home, the 554 RHS helped save funding costs as well as thousands of man-hours. The team offered mission critical training in a way that minimized operational disruptions amidst mandatory COVID-19 movement restrictions.



Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, this unique mobile training curriculum aids Airmen in maintaining combat readiness against ever-looming threats. This course included five days of intense functional training with 10 different Air Force Specialty Codes and culminated with a two-day RADR exercise to test airfield recovery skills in a contingency environment. In addition to this effort, the training successfully function-checked key War Reserve Material assets for both Osan AB and Suwon AB, South Korea, through various Mission Essential Equipment Training (MEET) and heavy crane operations courses. Thanks to the 554 RHS’s commitment to ensuring readiness, these students are now properly equipped with RADR skills and ready to tackle future recovery operations.