Seabees, Marines Support MCAS Iwakuni Landfill Capping Project

By Utilitiesman Constructionman Diego Vasquez

Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, Detail Iwakuni Public Affairs



IWAKUNI, Japan - Seabees deployed with U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 are working alongside Marines assigned to 9th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB), 3rd Marine Logistics Group on a landfill capping project on board Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni.



The multi-year project, located on the north end of the installation, requires Seabees and Marines to prepare a 30-acre landfill to be capped with concrete by civilian contractors in the future. The project’s purpose is to significantly reduce bird aerial strike hazards, which cause damage to aircraft using the nearby airstrip and allow for the possibility of repurposing the land.



“Our support will ultimately lead to increasing the capability of MCAS Iwakuni by allowing the Bird Aerial Strike Hazards program to reduce costs for maintenance and repairs while also a maintaining a safe operating space,” said Equipment Operator 2nd Class Jeffrey Lawrence, from Martinsville, Va., the project’s safety petty officer.



The project is divided into separate zones: A, B and C, and lacked adequate connecting routes upon NMCB-3’s arrival. The crew began by clearing vegetation then placing a culvert bridge to connect zone A to the other two in order to safely move civil engineering support equipment (CESE) across a canal runoff.



With the three zones connected, 15 Marines and six pieces of CESE are supporting the Seabees to expedite construction activity with the current focus being reshaping the first zone.



The Seabees and Marines are using a scraper, dozers, front-end loaders, excavators, and dump trucks to relocate material from zone A to zone C in order to sculpt zone A to required specification. The project enables the joint team to use their skills and knowledge to provide quality construction while also exercising Navy-Marine Corps interoperability, demonstrating capability critical to theater objectives.



“It is staggering how smoothly and quickly activities are accomplished with both units working together seamlessly,” said Cpl. Justin Abreau, an engineer assistant assigned to 9th ESB.



NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to support Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility.