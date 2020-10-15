NNPTC's Newest Department Targets Sailor Development

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Keyly Santizo | 201005-N-GN523-1058 GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (Oct. 5, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Tara Smallidge, Naval...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Apprentice Keyly Santizo | 201005-N-GN523-1058 GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (Oct. 5, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Tara Smallidge, Naval Nuclear Power Training Command (NNPTC), director, non-clinical department, speaks to Sailors during a Sailor Development Group (SDG) brief at NNPTC. The SDG focuses on the character and connectedness of Sailors and allows Nuclear Power School (NPS) and Nuclear Field “A” School (NFAS) to focus on technical competence of Sailors. NNPTC's mission is to train officer and enlisted students in science and engineering fundamental to the design, operation, and maintenance of naval nuclear propulsion plants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Keyly Santizo/Released) see less | View Image Page

In July 2019, Naval Nuclear Power Training Command’s (NNPTC) vision of streamlining a program that serves to consolidate and coordinate all sailorization efforts, under one directorate, transitioned from an idea to a reality.

The Sailor Development Group (SDG) focuses on the character and connectedness of Sailors, both staff and students. SDG allows Nuclear Power School (NPS) and Nuclear Field “A” School (NFAS) to focus on technical competence of Sailors.

SDG is comprised of Embedded Mental Health (EMH), NNPTC chaplains, Indoctrination (Indoc), Transition Track (T-Track), the Research and Design team (R&D), a command training evaluator (CTE), a professional development coordinator, and a research psychologist.

“We are trying to make life better for Sailors, staff and students alike,” said Master Chief Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) Zachary Montello, SDG master chief. “We want everyone to have the resources available to succeed at their jobs, careers, and life. We have stressful jobs; we want to give [Sailors] the tools to deal with that stress. We all would like to talk through our challenges with someone on occasion; we want to provide people equipped to help.”

SDG focuses on the non-technical skills for both staff and students and focuses on skills to develop increasing toughness and resilience not just in work, but in life, relationships, with family, and when they go back out to the fleet.

Montello, from El Campo, Texas, said SDG offers Sailors options in mental health treatment that were not previously available.

“Sailors can now get the help they need and, very often, continue in the Navy and the nuclear field,” Montello said. “We are looking at ways to keep students together throughout their time here at NNPTC, both in class and in the barracks, and we’re looking at ways to promote healthy competition throughout the command. This really is a family, and a family that lives together, works together, and plays together is a strong family.”

Lt. Cmdr. Tara Smallidge, director, non-clinical department, said SDG is inculcating Sailor development from the time staff and students walk into NNPTC through their entire tour by utilizing the current programs installed as well as future programs.

SDG is responsible for the Warrior Toughness Initiative (WTI), staff training, the Basic and Advanced Teaching Techniques courses, the Basic and Advanced Coaching courses (BCC and ACC), all enlisted leadership development courses, and research and design of new technologies and methods used at NNPTC.

WTI is a two-day course focused on helping Sailors find and learn new ways of enhancing their skills on how to work together, handle stress, and develop exercises such as breathing techniques, progressive muscle relaxation, and recalibration. BCC is a two day course that focuses on tools that will help in engaging in difficult discussions and identifying signs where students may need help, concentrating on core strengths.

SDG is also developing new courses for the Sailors. One of the programs that is still in process is the Coaching Course. The Coaching Course will focus on personal development and the means to have discussions on how to achieve it. Smallidge has partnered with Naval Submarine Medical Research on a project that will help identify and predict what tools can make a Sailor successful.

“I’m excited to see what we’re doing for the staff and students,” said Smallidge, from Brockton, Massachusetts. “I think the big thing that excites me, and I’m just honored to be a part of, is that we have never had this before. Now we have this sort of formal program to make sure everybody is getting trained in, and it’s creating this organic growth and development within NNPTC.”

Smallidge said people have reached out to her from various commands to see if they can look at how the programs are being used here at NNPTC and what impact it is making on Sailors.

NNPTC's mission is to train officer and enlisted students in science and engineering fundamental to the design, operation, and maintenance of naval nuclear propulsion plants.