Montgomery County’s military base earns consecutive Air Force award

HORSHAM AIR GUARD STATION, Pa. -- The 111th Attack Wing here — host to Army National Guard, Air National Guard and Army Reserve units — recently earned the 2019 Air Force Meritorious Unit Award.



Established in 2004, the award is presented to units who perform extraordinarily commendable efforts in support of combat operations.



“From this one Wing, this one small base, we put forth a Herculean effort to support the governor in missions at the state and federal levels, 24/7/365,” said Col. William R. Griffin, 111th Attack Wing commander. “We’re an active military installation, actively protecting life and property domestically, and aiding in National Security and National Defense Strategy globally.”



Horsham Air Guard Station, formerly Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Willow Grove, has been a staple in the Montgomery County community for over 90 years. Home to many around-the-clock operations, the base has been, and still is, an integral component in missions locally, statewide, nationally and overseas.



All day every day, the 111th Operations Group (OG) here is responsible for a remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) mission in which an MQ-9 Reaper supports global operations in an overseas location. Reapers provide the Department of Defense the unique capability of performing strike, coordination, and reconnaissance against high-level, fleeting and time-sensitive targets. The 111th OG is qualified to conduct irregular warfare operations in support of combatant commander objectives — to include intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and terminal air guidance.



The Wing’s 112th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, a principal force in active cyber defense for the State, Air National Guard and Department of Defense, assisted in the creation of mission defense teams (MDTs) for the communications squadrons within the Air Force. MDTs are key in protecting the RPA mission from cyber threats, enhancing their defensive posture and ensuring the Air Force’s success.



The 201st Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operation Repair Squadron Engineers (REDHORSE), Det. 1 completed vertical and horizontal construction projects federally and globally for defense and humanitarian purposes. The Wing’s combat construction team frequently deploys to provide infrastructural support to areas in the U.S. and throughout the world.



On the home front, local guardsman, retirees and volunteers work tirelessly for all service members, their families and the local community, and with other organizations.



The Retirees’ Activities Office here provides resources to the more than 800,000 retirees and veterans, and their families from all U.S. military services. They are open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Members of the 111th ATKW play a role in the success of many local events, such as Touch-A-Truck and Wings and Wheels. The outreach program not only interacts with the community, but strives to increase quality of life. Air Guardsmen have held annual blood drives for the American Red Cross, as well as guided Civil Air Patrol units and assisted Scouts BSA (Boy Scouts of America) with earning badges.



“As guardsmen, we’re your neighbors,” said Col. Christine Munch, the 111th Mission Support Group commander. “We live in these neighborhoods. Our kids go to the same schools. We have a lot of the same concerns as others in the region.



“When not in uniform, we are still members of the community who are invested in making it better.”



For more information, and to stay up to date on Horsham Air Guard Station, visit the website at https://www.111attackwing.ang.af.mil. Media may contact the public affairs office at (215) 323-7177. For career opportunities, contact the 111th Attack Wing Recruiting at (215) 323-7400.