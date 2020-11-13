Courtesy translation: Masks mandatory in the pedestrian zone and at the square in front of the train station

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Press release of the city of Wiesbaden, 14 NOV 2020 Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



Masks mandatory in the pedestrian zone and at the square in front of the train station



WIESBADEN, Germany -- The administrative staff of the state capital Wiesbaden met again on Friday, 13 November and decided, among other things, to designate roads and areas for which the Corona Contact and Operational Restriction Ordinance of the state of Hessen applies a mask requirement for "highly frequented traffic routes."



"The current corona situation and the continuously high numbers of infections, which unfortunately do not yet show any reduction, require that we take these measures," said Lord Mayor Gert-Uwe Mende and Mayor Dr. Oliver Franz. In open-air public places, where people either meet in a confined space or do not just stay for a short period of time, and where the minimum distance of 1.5 meters cannot be observed, a mouth-nose covering is required starting Sunday, 15 November.



For busy traffic routes, squares and open-air areas, where a consistent adherence to the minimum distance of 1.5 meters to persons of other households cannot be ensured, and where a mouth-nose cover is to be worn accordingly, the mask requirement applies to the following locations and areas in the state capital Wiesbaden during the following times - from 10 am to 8 pm in the inner city area, which includes the following streets:

- Kirchgasse between Rheinstraße and Schulgasse

- Schulgasse between Kirchgasse and Neugasse

- Neugasse betwen Schulgasse and Mauergasse

- Mauergasse between Neugasse and Markstraße

- Marktstraße between Mauergasse and Friedrichstraße

- Friedrichstraße between Markstraße and De-Laspée-Straße

- De-Laspée-Straße leading into Marktplatz up tohouse number 7

- Street Marktplatz starting at house number 7 up to house number 1 of the street Schloßplatz (building of the Hessen State Government/Hessischer Landtag) excluding the areas around the Marktkirche and the Schlossplatz

- Street Schlossplatz starting at house number 1 up to the Marktstraße

- Marktstraße between street Schloßplatz and Langgasse

- Langgasse between Marktstraße and Webergasse

- Webergasse between Langgasse leading into Coulinstraße up to Schwalbacher Straße

- Schwalbacher Straße between Coulinstraße on the street side with the uneven house numbers up to Rheinstraße

- Rheinstraße on the northern side between Schwalbacher Straße, house number 59 up to Kirchgasse, house number 49.



Furthermore, the mask requirement applies all day on the station square (between the shopping center "Lili", the Kaiser-Friedrich-Ring, the Salzbachstraße and the building of the main station) along with the entire area of the underpass from the station square to Bahnhofstraße and the Kaiser-Friedrich-Ring on the street side with the even house numbers. In the area of the Berufsschulzentrum, the mask requirement applies between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following roads – on the whole length of the street, including both sides of the road:

- Welfenstraße between Hasengartenstraße and Wettiner Straße / Brunhildenstraße;

- Brunhildenstraße between Welfenstraße and Hermann-Jansen-Straße



Masks can be removed for a short period of time for the consumption of food and beverages or for the consumption of tobacco products, provided that a minimum distance of 1.50 meters to other people can be observed without interruption or that a suitable separating device is available.



The health department can be reached by phone at 0611-312828; Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The employees of the Hessen- wide Corona hotline answer questions about health and quarantine requirements daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 0800-5554666. Further questions, concerns and information about the coronavirus will be answered Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Up-to-date information on the topic of corona is also available at wiesbaden.de/coronavirus.



Source:

https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https ://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/14101010 0000392774.php