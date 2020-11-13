Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: October 2020 training operations at Fort McCoy

    October 2020 training operations at Fort McCoy

    Service members drive a military vehicle past the garrison headquarters Oct. 15, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Military vehicles are shown staged for training operations and service members prepare for training Oct. 15, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy in October 2020.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

