Photo Essay: October 2020 training operations at Fort McCoy

Service members drive a military vehicle past the garrison headquarters Oct. 15, 2020, during daily operations at Fort McCoy, Wis. Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Military vehicles are shown staged for training operations and service members prepare for training Oct. 15, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy in October 2020.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



