Military vehicles are shown staged for training operations and service members prepare for training Oct. 15, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.
Thousands of troops trained at Fort McCoy in October 2020.
Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2020 00:28
|Story ID:
|383033
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Photo Essay: October 2020 training operations at Fort McCoy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
