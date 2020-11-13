Photo Essay: American Flag and Fort McCoy

The U.S. flag is shown in front of garrison headquarters on multiple days in October during daily operations at Fort McCoy, Wis.
Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.
Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”
