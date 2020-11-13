Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds Best Warrior competition at Fort McCoy

    181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds Best Warrior competition at Fort McCoy

    Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Ephraim Saffir (center), a combat engineer noncommissioned officer with 3rd...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    BY SGT. RYAN TATUM
    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade Public Affairs

    Four Soldiers within the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade (MFTB) and two Soldiers from the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy participated in a Best Warrior Competition from Oct 5-8 at Fort McCoy to prove who the top Soldier in the brigade was.

    The Soldiers were challenged with a number of demanding tasks that tested their mental, physical, and emotional toughness, organizaers said.
    Master Sgt. Jason Bullock, brigade operations for 181st MFTB, described day one and day two best warrior events.

    Day one started with the Army Combat Fitness Test followed by an M9 and M4 qualifications, a 12-mile ruck march, a hand-grenade range event, a stress shoot and a night-fire event, said Bullock.

    “Day two was day and night land navigation (events) and Army Warrior Task evaluation which included range cards; identifying hand grenades; weapons assembly; employing a single-channel ground and airborne radio and simple-key loader; a call-for-fire event; and a chemical, biological, radiation, and nuclear (CBRN) lane,” Bullock said.

    Staff Sgt. Ephraim Saffir was named the Best Warrior winner. He’s a New York native from the 3rd Battalion, 340th Brigade Engineer Battalion. He talked about the experiences he had during the Best Warrior competition and which lane and day of competition he thought stood out the most.

    “My initial thought was I am here, and I am doing this. I was determined to give it my best. I am here to compete with myself not everyone else,” said Saffir. “The call-for-fire lane on day two was my favorite. I had an app on my phone that helped me prepare for that challenge, and the CBRN lane was easy because of the muscle memory I developed as a private.”

    Day three of the competition started with assessing and treating a casualty and requesting a nine-line medical evacuation, the obstacle/confidence course, a 200-meter swim, and concluded with a 100-question exam covering basic Soldier knowledge. On day four, Soldiers appeared before the Command Sergeants Major Board where they were tested on their Army knowledge.

    Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kavanagh, who earned the Best Warrior runner-up award, is an Arizona native with the 1st Battalion, 310th Brigade Engineer Battalion, discussed which day affected him the most and why he wanted to compete.

    “The event I didn’t like was the nighttime land navigation. I felt nothing but frustration as I spent an hour trying to find a point that really wasn’t all that hard to find,” said Kavanagh.

    “The thing that motivated me to keep pushing was that I felt that I could have actually won the competition. I can’t just quit and do things halfhearted, that is not the example that we set for our junior noncommissioned officers and Soldiers.”

    Saffir didn’t mind the pain during the competition because each of the competitors made the experience bearable.

    “The other competitors were competing but we were all there supporting each other, morale was overall high,” said Saffir. “I would do it again in a heartbeat. As physically demanding as it was ... you really cannot replicate it.”

    Saffir and Kavanagh will continue to train as they prepare to move on the First Army Division West level of the U.S. Army Best Warrior competition at a later date.

    The 181st MFTB is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 16:30
    Story ID: 383013
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade holds Best Warrior competition at Fort McCoy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Best Warrior
    Fort McCoy
    18st MFTB
    Sgt. Ryan Tatum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT