Soldiers and Veterans come together virtually to honor the fallen

Photo By Ygal Kaufman | Soldiers from 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade held a Veterans Day event, "Honoring...... read more read more Photo By Ygal Kaufman | Soldiers from 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade held a Veterans Day event, "Honoring Service through Generations Connected". Soldiers placed a penny on Veterans headstones honoring their service to their nation and paying their respect see less | View Image Page

Soldiers from 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and locals from Lawton helped residents of the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center celebrate and honor Veterans Day through a virtual event.



The event took place on Nov. 10 at the Fort Sill Post Cemetery where Soldiers placed coins on headstones to honor fallen Service Members. Virtually Fort Sill was able to connect the residents of the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center into the event as they safely shared the stories of those being honored.



Lt. Col. Brad Hayes, 2nd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Commander, decided his unit needed to come up with a way to honor the fallen while protecting those most vulnerable to COVID-19.



“We had to think outside the box,” said Hayes. “How do we go further not just to honor our veterans but to give back as well?”



“When you see the coin on the headstone, it represents to the family that someone has come and paid honor to that veteran who has either served in peacetime or during wartime," Hayes said.



The 2nd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment organizes the event every year. Typically, residents from the Veterans Center in Lawton would come to Fort Sill and take part in the remembrance ceremonies in-person, but this year, in light of the pandemic, the unit figured out a way for the Veterans to participate virtually.



Over a hundred Soldiers and local Veterans participated in the event safely.



The Commandant of the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School said it’s a great way to recognize and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.



“As a Soldier of 26 years now, I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for our veterans, so it’s important to once a year stop and honor them," said Col. Richard Harrison.



This symbolic event helps Soldiers on Fort Sill connect with Veterans past and present to honor their service and sacrifice to their nation.