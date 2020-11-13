Bulkeley CHENG is Engineer of the Quarter

The American Society of Naval Engineers selected Lt. Eric Fields, chief engineer aboard USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), as their Engineer of the Quarter, Nov. 12.



Serving aboard since December 2019, Fields has led the Bulkeley engineering team through many successful evolutions. He has consistently demonstrated a superior performance of his duties, also being a driving force in the restoration of combat systems and engineering plant testing plans during an extended maintenance availability.



“I would like to say I could have done this alone, but every Sailor in the department has brought us the success that we have seen,” said Fields. “Without their tireless effort, expert knowledge, and sage council I would not have succeeded in the way I have. This has always been a team effort so this award goes out to the entire department.”



As chief engineer, he has led a team of roughly 90 Sailors in the maintenance, upkeep, and modernization of the main propulsion plant, electrical system, auxiliaries equipment, and all damage control systems. During the ship’s complex destroyer modernization, he displayed unparalleled technical knowledge and sound leadership becoming the cornerstone of a successful transition from production work to the testing phase.

