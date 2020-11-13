Photo Essay: American flag, sunrise, and Veterans Day at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The U.S. flag is shown on the garrison flagpole on Veterans Day on Nov. 11, 2020, as...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The U.S. flag is shown on the garrison flagpole on Veterans Day on Nov. 11, 2020, as the sun rises at Fort McCoy, Wis. In 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, an armistice was declared between the Allied nations and Germany in World War I, history shows. More than 116,000 Americans died in World War I defending the lives and freedom of the United States’ European allies. The following year, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration to honor the Soldiers who fought in that war, and the day was originally known as Armistice Day. Nov. 11 became a federal holiday in 1938, and in 1954 Congress decided to change the day to Veteran's Day. This was because they wanted to honor the veterans of all wars including World War II and the Korean War. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. flag is shown on the garrison flagpole on Veterans Day on Nov. 11, 2020, as the sun rises at Fort McCoy, Wis.



In 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, an armistice was declared between the Allied nations and Germany in World War I, history shows.



More than 116,000 Americans died in World War I defending the lives and freedom of the United States’ European allies.



The following year, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration to honor the Soldiers who fought in that war, and the day was originally known as Armistice Day.



Nov. 11 became a federal holiday in 1938, and in 1954 Congress decided to change the day to Veteran's Day. This was because they wanted to honor the veterans of all wars including World War II and the Korean War.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”