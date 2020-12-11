USS William P. Lawrence Joins Hurricane Eta Relief Efforts in Honduras

Photo By Lt.j.g. Miranda Rossum | 201112-N-N3764-002 HONDURAS (November 12, 2020) Aerial view of Joint Task...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Miranda Rossum | 201112-N-N3764-002 HONDURAS (November 12, 2020) Aerial view of Joint Task Force-Bravo members conducting life-saving efforts in Honduras from an MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned to the “Easyriders” of Helicopter Sea Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) joins U.S. Southern Command’s Hurricane Eta relief efforts in Central America. William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

EL SOTO, Honduras--The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) and the “Easyriders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 are supporting humanitarian assistance disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Honduras in response to the devastation left by Hurricane Eta, Nov. 13.



William P. Lawrence arrived off the coast of Honduras Nov. 12, to support Joint Task Force Bravo’s (JTF-Bravo) mission by conducting familiarization flights, delivering medical supplies, and coordinating with other JTF-Bravo assets to identify future HADR efforts needed.



These actions support the overall relief effort being led by the Honduran government and build on a foundation of many years of partner relations with the country.



When Hurricane Eta caused devastating damage to Central American countries of Honduras, Panama, and Guatamala, JTF-Bravo was directed by U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) to conduct life-saving efforts in the region. As search and rescue efforts are being taken over by host nations, JTF-Bravo has transitioned from rescue operations to the delivery of necessary aid to communities that have been stranded for days since Hurricane Eta passed through Central America.



The mission has been a collaborative effort between the host nation governments and organizations, the U.S. military and the U.S. Embassies in each country. Years of working together has solidified relationships of trust and mutual cooperation to aid in times of crisis.



The mission of Joint Task Force-Bravo includes being prepared to support disaster relief operations in Central America, South America and the Caribbean when directed. They conduct constant training both on-base and with partners across Central America to prepare for contingency operations, which allows forces to integrate with each other for a unified response when a disaster strikes.



William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.