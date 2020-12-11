From the Bunker

On 10 November 2020, Marines around the world celebrate the birth of the best fighting force the world has ever seen. This day will always be a day of celebration for all Marines, young and old, active duty, retired, and all Marines who have served in the Corps. This day is more than a celebration. It is a day that all Marines look forward to. Since the birth of our Corps 245 years ago, we as Marines have taken time to reflect on the history and traditions that have paved the way for what we have to day.



Every year Marines take time to continue our history and traditions by celebrating the birth of our Corps, regardless of where they are at in the world. Most Marines celebrate this day with a Marine Corps birthday ball. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, this will not happen this year. Those who are deployed, whether on a ship, or training for an upcoming deployment, will also take time to celebrate the Marine Corps birthday. These Marines will take time to read Gen. John A. Lejeune’s traditional birthday message along with honoring the youngest and oldest Marine present aboard the installation. While deployed or training, Marines will still cut cake, or, depending on what supplies are present during these times, whatever is used to represent a cake. The tradition of celebrating the Marine Corps’ birthday is just one of the reasons why the Corps is special. We will never forget the Marines who have given their lives so we can continue to live with the comfort that we do today. We also celebrate the Marines on the front lines willing to make the ultimate sacrifice so we can continue to live in the freedom and safety that we cherish. This is a great time for all Marines, current or former, to get together to celebrate. We must continue to uphold the history and traditions of our Corps.



Happy 245th Birthday Marines! Thank you for what you do each and every day. Semper Fi SgtMaj Kretschmer

