Finance Airmen help execute ‘Rapid Global Mobility’ through COVID restrictions

Photo By Airman Isaac Olivera | Airman 1st Class Blanchard Willeek, 375th Comptroller Squadron financial operations...... read more read more Photo By Airman Isaac Olivera | Airman 1st Class Blanchard Willeek, 375th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, helps a customer with his finances at Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Oct. 16, 2020. COVID-19 protective measures include Plexiglas installations over the counter, increased sanitation efforts, social distancing and face masks worn at all times within the facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Isaac Olivera) see less | View Image Page

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill – An Airman’s paycheck is comprised of carefully calculated numbers, one misplaced decimal and the results could be catastrophic. Though COVID-19 has provided challenges to the 375th Comptroller Squadron, they have adapted to ensure the accuracy of these numbers and calculations.



Without the 375th CPTS, Airmen could have a hard time focusing on the 375th Air Mobility Wing’s mission if they were undergoing a financial strain.



“No money, no mission,” is their motto according to Staff Sgt. Chidimma Umeizudike, 375th CPTS financial operations specialist. “Missions can be delayed or disrupted due to low funding, poor budget allocation or lack of financial advice on where to appropriate funds.”



Since the pandemic began, the 375th CPTS has run into issues concerning longer turnaround times and not being able to help everyone in person.



“As a result of being hit with a global pandemic, we had to create a different work environment,” said Umeizudike. “We interact with our customers differently yet still maintain our stellar costumer support.”



One example of innovation, is that prior to COVID-19 customers were able to walk in and be helped by a financial technician. Now most customers are helped through a Comptroller Services Portal. If there is a need for the customer to come into the office, the Comptroller Squadron has implemented protective features to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Measures include Plexiglass installations over the counter, increased sanitation efforts, social distancing and face masks worn at all times within the facility. Even with these additional safety efforts the 375th CPTS is still working hard to ensure that finances are correct.



The finance mission is to Execute Rapid Global Mobility through accurate financial execution and decision support, while providing world class customer service and decision support for Team Scott.



“One of the first things that I have noticed upon my arrival to the squadron was the level of professionalism and candor that was displayed from the commander down to the airman,” said Airman 1st Class Collin West, 375th CPTS financial operations technician. “Team Scott is lucky to have such a hardworking and diligent group of people as their servicing [finance office] and I am honored to work with them each and every day. Whenever I am able to assist a customer, I feel a great sense of responsibility because if I did my job right. Airmen, regardless of rank, are now able to take their mind off of any potential finance issue and are then able to return to completing their specific mission.”