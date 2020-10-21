PRANG FSRT Airmen, ready to respond

The 156th Force Support Squadron’s Fatality Search and Recovery Team conducted a three-day training exercise to maintain equipment familiarization and fatality handling procedures.



An FSRT specializes in the recovery of human remains in a mass fatality incident. The FSRT can respond to a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, or non-CBRN incident.



This training exercise provides Puerto Rico Air National Guard FSRT Airmen the opportunity to execute their role in a controlled environment, while refreshing knowledge and technical aspects of their processes. Being the only CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) detachment on the island that can be activated independently, the team must always be ready to respond within 6 to 8 hours of an emergency.



“We are the only specialized team in Puerto Rico that can collect fatalities in hazardous environments such as chemical, biological and radiological, except for the local forensics department,” said Tech. Sgt. Carlos Ortega, an FSRT observer controller trainer with the 156th FSS.



This training helps prepare the FSRT to support the Air National Guard, state and federal missions during a real-world event and future evaluations. The 156th FSS FSRT has an upcoming evaluation in March 2021. In past evaluations, the team has scored zero discrepancies and plans to continue their stride of excellence.



The PRANG FSRT is currently working on a memorandum of agreement to work hand-in-hand with the local forensics department, quarterly, to have the team process real-world fatalities at their facilities. This additional training will help prepare the team in the event of an unexpected incident.



“With this training, we ensure our 156th FSRT is trained, equipped, and ready to support the local authorities during a domestic emergency,” said Capt. Emire Rodriguez, the 156th FSS FSRT officer in charge. “I am confident that my team is ready to support any mission assigned while maintaining the dignity of the deceased with respect at the scene of a mass casualty.”

