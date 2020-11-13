Army South Strong Bonds training addresses COVID-19 stressors to military families

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army South Commanding General Maj. Gen. Daniel R. Walrath and his wife (left)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army South Commanding General Maj. Gen. Daniel R. Walrath and his wife (left) encourage family members in attendance at the Strong Bonds couples training Nov. 7 at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort in San Antonio, Texas. Strong Bonds is a chaplain-led program that assists commanders in building individual resiliency by strengthening the Army family. see less | View Image Page

A Strong Bonds training event designed to strengthen U.S. Army South families was held at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort in San Antonio, Texas, Nov. 6-8.



Hosted by the U.S. Army South Chaplains directorate, the training or “getaway” provided couples an opportunity to enhance their relationships and develop communication skills with emotional and spiritual resiliency while addressing military lifestyle stressors such as frequent deployments and duty relocations. However, this year had the added stressor of the coronavirus pandemic.



“I thought the Strong Bonds training retreat was an awesome opportunity to take a pause and reconnect with families to recharge ourselves, especially with all the isolation we experienced with COVID,” said Lt. Col. Hugh H. Bailey, the U.S. Army South deputy surgeon.



The chaplain-led program, Strong Bonds, also assists commanders in building individual resiliency by strengthening the Army family.



“Because of the stress on families in the last nine months during COVID-19, this training is all the more necessary to support and equip Soldiers and families, so they not only survive but thrive in this environment,” said Chaplain (Col.) Lawrence M. Dabeck, command chaplain, U.S. Army South.



Readiness in the Army means cohesive teams who are highly trained, disciplined and fit that can win on any battlefield, and a service member’s family directly supports this readiness by supporting them while they serve.