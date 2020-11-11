USS Sioux City Assists Distressed Mariner

Photo By Seaman Juel Foster | 201111-N-YD864-001 CARIBBEAN SEA (November 11, 2020) An MH-60S Seahawk assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Juel Foster | 201111-N-YD864-001 CARIBBEAN SEA (November 11, 2020) An MH-60S Seahawk assigned to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22 lands on the flight deck of the Freedom-class littoral combat during a medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), Nov. 11, 2020. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Juel Foster/Released) see less | View Image Page

CARIBBEAN SEA--The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) assisted a tanker in distress while operating in the U.S. Fourth Fleet area of operations, November 11.



Sioux City received information about a possible medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) from U.S. Coast Guard District 7, reporting that one of the crew members on the tanker required medical assistance. Sioux City deployed a MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to the “Sea Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22 to the vessel.



Upon arrival, the patient was placed in a litter, hoisted aboard the aircraft and immediately transported and transferred to a hospital in the Dominican Republic for further medical treatment.



“The duty to render assistance to other mariners at sea is something we take very seriously,” said Cmdr. Daniel Reiher, commanding officer of Sioux City. “The Sailors aboard Sioux City are trained and ready to answer this call whenever needed.”



The 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) outlines the obligation of all mariners to provide assistance to those in distress at sea.



U.S. and coalition forces have a long-standing tradition of helping mariners in distress by providing medical assistance, engineering assistance and search and rescue efforts.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



