TSC Students and Staff Participate in Blood Drive

Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (November 12, 2020) Staff and students at Training Support Center Great Lakes donate blood at event held by Armed Services Blood Program November 12. (U.S. Navy photo by DC3 Jeremiah Jefferson/Released)

Great Lakes, IL (November 12, 2020)— Students and staff attached to Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes took time out of the day to donate during an Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP) blood drive in the commands headquarters building November 12.



TSC room B125 was transferred into a mini-donating site welcoming people as they arrived from their respective “A” Schools and staff offices.



“I think it's important to give blood because it saves lives,” said TSC blood drive coordinator and Navy Military Training Instructor Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Megan Leary. “Many times people don't understand the affect giving blood has on others and it makes me proud to inform them that they are making a difference.”



The ASBP is one of four national blood collection organizations trusted to ensure the nation has a safe, potent blood supply.



In addition to blood donations, the ASBP is actively seeking donors who have fully recovered from COVID-19 to become coronavirus convalescent plasma donors. When a person contracts a virus their immune system creates antibodies to fight the virus. These antibodies are found in the person's plasma. Once collected from a recovered person it is transfused into a sick patient who is still fighting the virus. The plasma may help the patient in the recovery process.



During COVID-19, the blood drive was implemented with additional social distancing precautions wherever possible. A few of the precautions taken included: increasing the amount of sanitizing products for donors and staff, sanitizing each station after use, social distancing in the waiting areas, a wellness check at the entrance, and wearing masks when the social distance of 6 feet was not possible.



According to TSC Commanding Officer Capt. Pat Sutton, donating blood directly helps deployed service members injured in the line of duty and supports the peacetime needs of military personnel and their families.



“Participating in the blood drive says something about who you are,” Sutton said. “You’re willing to do anything to help save the life of possibly one of your shipmates or their family member. You can have a direct impact on someone’s life.”