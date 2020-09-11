New leader takes reigns of 924 FG

Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 924th Fighter Group witnessed a familiar face assume a new leadership role Nov. 7 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona.



Col. Abel Ramos, former 924th FG deputy commander, assumed command of the group during an assumption of command ceremony attended by leaders from the 944th Fighter Wing, 924 FG Airmen, and civic leaders.



As the new group commander, Ramos leads 550 Airmen in support of Air Force Reserve Command’s only hybrid classically and actively associated training unit. The 924th FG is the only formal training unit in Air Force Reserve Command equipped with 28 A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft.



During the ceremony, Ramos thanked his family and various leaders of the 944th FW and the 924th FG for their support. He also talked about the growth of the group, saying he was eager to see continued advancement.



“I arrived here four years ago and we have grown in leaps and bounds,” Ramos said. “Many more changes and challenges are coming our way. I can’t think of another unit better suited and ready to take on these challenges because that’s all we know: change. You all are ready to hashtag rush this. Let’s get to work.”



Ramos is a command pilot with more than 3,800 total hours, majority of which was flying in the A-10.



The 924th FG was reactivated on Jan. 1, 2011 as a geographically separated unit. The 944th FW assumed administrative control of the group on Oct. 1, 2012.

