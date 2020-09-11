Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New leader takes reigns of 924 FG

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Nestor Cruz 

    944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 924th Fighter Group witnessed a familiar face assume a new leadership role Nov. 7 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona.

    Col. Abel Ramos, former 924th FG deputy commander, assumed command of the group during an assumption of command ceremony attended by leaders from the 944th Fighter Wing, 924 FG Airmen, and civic leaders.

    As the new group commander, Ramos leads 550 Airmen in support of Air Force Reserve Command’s only hybrid classically and actively associated training unit. The 924th FG is the only formal training unit in Air Force Reserve Command equipped with 28 A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft.

    During the ceremony, Ramos thanked his family and various leaders of the 944th FW and the 924th FG for their support. He also talked about the growth of the group, saying he was eager to see continued advancement.

    “I arrived here four years ago and we have grown in leaps and bounds,” Ramos said. “Many more changes and challenges are coming our way. I can’t think of another unit better suited and ready to take on these challenges because that’s all we know: change. You all are ready to hashtag rush this. Let’s get to work.”

    Ramos is a command pilot with more than 3,800 total hours, majority of which was flying in the A-10.

    The 924th FG was reactivated on Jan. 1, 2011 as a geographically separated unit. The 944th FW assumed administrative control of the group on Oct. 1, 2012.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 11:23
    Story ID: 382951
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New leader takes reigns of 924 FG, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    924th FG
    944th FW
    reserve ready
    reserve resilient
    reserve reform
    Elite AF
    Forge & Fight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT