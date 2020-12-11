Newly Renovated Chief of Naval Air Training Headquarters Re-Opens on NAS Corpus Christi

Photo By Lt. Michelle Tucker | 201112-N-OU681-1020 CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Nov. 12, 2020) Naval Air Station Corpus...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Michelle Tucker | 201112-N-OU681-1020 CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Nov. 12, 2020) Naval Air Station Corpus Christi Public Works Officer Cmdr. Eric W. Haas provides opening remarks during the Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) headquarters building ribbon-cutting ceremony aboard Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Nov. 12, 2020. Originally constructed in 1941, the building has been completely renovated. CNATRA trains the world's finest Naval Aviation professionals delivering them to the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Air Station (NAS) Corpus Christi leadership held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 12 to mark the official re-opening of the newly renovated Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) headquarters building on base.



The building renovation took more than five years to complete due to set backs in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in 2017.



Originally constructed in 1941 during World War II, the building, known as Building 1, hosted command staff, aviation training, engineering, communications, public works, and many other organizations that supported the mission of training naval aviators. President Franklin D. Roosevelt visited the building after its construction in 1943 and it has since become an iconic symbol of Naval Aviation on base. Steeped in Naval Aviation history, many naval aviators have walked its halls including Neil Armstrong, John Glenn, and President George H.W. Bush.



Today, the 43,480 square foot building serves as home for CNATRA command staff, administration, operations, flight training development, legal, financial, safety, contract division, Navy Reserve and public affairs. The project began March 31, 2015 after years of planning due to the poor condition of the historic building. Modern updates to the building include bringing it up to code, installation of a complete heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system, a solar water heater, and ballistic glass doors and windows that exceed anti-terrorism force protection requirements. The building is also Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certifiable.



“The building is completely transformed and looks incredible,” NAS Corpus Christi Commanding Officer Capt. Chris Jason said. “We’re glad that we can again put CNATRA back in this renovated building. I am thankful for the hard work our Public Works and contractor team has put in to modernize the building and prepare it for the critical work that will happen within its walls.”



During the renovation, displaced CNATRA employees relocated to Hangar 42 and Building 10 on base. The newly renovated building can now accommodate over 150 employees.



“We are thrilled with the renovation and are excited to move back home,” CNATRA Rear Adm. Robert Westendorff said. “While the team enjoyed being in our temporary hangar offices, the renovated building will enhance communication and productivity. The historic significance of our building is evident when you walk through the front door and will remind us of our honorable past as we train the next generation of Naval Aviation professionals.”



Building 1 was originally constructed in July 1941 and had not been renovated since the 1970s. The more than $21 million renovation was designed by Naval Facility Command Southeast architects and engineers to accurately preserve its historical appearance and characteristics, while still being energy efficient, LEED certifiable, and meeting the latest force protection standards. Contractors for this project are GFP-Yates, a joint venture. The facility will provide administrative space for 174 personnel that will support pilot training operations for its design lift of more than 25 years.



CNATRA trains the world's finest combat quality aviation professionals, delivering them at the right time, in the right numbers, and at the right cost to a naval force that is ready to fly, fight, lead, and win.



